Robert (Bob) Bosch
1947-2022
Robert (Bob) Bosch, 75, born January 20, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, died September 28 in Austin, Texas, following a short illness.
Bob was a 1965 graduate of Maryville High School and a 1970 graduate of the University of Missouri. He had been active in politics for a number of years after graduation and later taught Special Education students at T. N. Porter School, Austin.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bill and Ruby Bosch. Bob is survived by two sisters, Barbara Bosch Alexander, Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, and Beverly Bosch Stewart, Kansas City; two nieces, Jane Alexander, Lake Saint Louis, and Anne (Tom) Alexander Gross, Sunrise Beach, Missouri; two grandnieces; a great grandniece, and two great grandnephews.
According to his wishes, Bob has been cremated and his ashes scattered in Austin, where he lived most of his adult life.
Condolences can be posted on https://www.greencremationtexas.com/obit/robert—bob-bosch/
Private services will be held.