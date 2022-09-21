Robert Alan Hammer
1963-2022
Robert Alan Hammer, 59, of Maryville, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home in Maryville. He was born March 17, 1963 to Earl and LaVerne (Hall) Hammer.
Robert’s life was filled with great friends and activities. He liked to participate in the Special Olympics and if able he would never miss a chance to go bowling. WWE, music, latch hook rugs and word search puzzles were some of his favorite pastimes. He also had a lot of favorite sports teams as shown by his abundant collection of hats and shirts. Robert will be missed by family and friends. He always had a smile for everybody he met.
He is survived by his father Earl, his stepmother Mary, and his brother Larry and sister-in-law Deanne; brother-in-law Michael Mannon; six nieces and nephews and 14 grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother LaVerne, his sister Kathy Mannon, and his brother Gary.
Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 121 E. Jenkins Street, Maryville, on Saturday September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.. Arrangements by Briet-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, Missouri.