Richard Scott Heard
1962-2021
Richard Scott Heard, Tabor, Iowa, passed away August 21, 2021. He was better known as Rick to everyone other than his mother when he was in trouble, was born to Merrill and Janet Heard on May 23, 1962. He spent most of his school years playing football, baseball, running track, and wrestling. His weekends were filled with hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers.
Rick welcomed his first daughter, Kristin, in 1985, and Kim in 1987. He was the perfect girl dad! He never missed a recital, a soccer game, or a parent-teacher conference. The girls hold fond memories of steak and potato dinners, Friday night movie rentals, Sunday’s watching Dale Earnhardt, and REO Speedwagon sing-a-longs.
Rick had many titles in life: Father, Son, Uncle, Brother, Grill Master, Smartass, Pain in the ass, and sometimes, just plain ass. He was also Girl Scout Troop 319 Cookie Dad of the Year (several years running; unopposed). Of all the titles Rick held, his most treasured was “Papa”. The only thing Rick enjoyed more than his girls were his grandkids. Delaney, Owen, Grady, and Skylar always brought the kid out in Papa Rick! His favorite activity with them was playing Hi-Ya. You see dad bought several pool noodles and would encourage the kids to whack their parents, siblings, and himself while yelling “HI -YA”. It was every man for themselves, and he loved every minute of it!
Rick enjoyed camping and was an avid camper. One of his favorite places to go was Truman lake. He also loved NASCAR racing! Every Sunday you could find him in his recliner watching Dale Earnhardt.
Rick is survived by his parents, Merrill and Janet Heard; his daughters, Kristin Smith (Ian) and Kim Mogler (Sam) and his grandchildren, Delaney and Grady Mogler, and Owen and Skylar Smith; his brother Steve Heard, as well as his nephews, Josh Heard (Kirsten), James Heard (Rebecca), Alex Heard (Morgan), Aaron Heard (Breanna), and their families. He is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Heard, maternal grandparents, his grandparents, Herbert and Alma Bartz, and his paternal grandparents, Alice and Otto Heard.
Graveside services for the interment of ashes will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Tabor, Iowa Cemetery with Rev. Jan Phillips of the Tabor United Methodist Church officiating. Visitations will be with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Tabor. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to the family.