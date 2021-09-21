Richard Mac “Dick” New
1934-2021
The Life of Richard Mac “Dick” New (March 7, 1934 – September 14, 2021) was and will be a reminder to be Jesus to someone every day. Richard received awards and recognitions in his lifetime for his expertise, his work ethic, and knowledge or skill. You might even say he was a bit famous among area educators for the impact he had on so very many of them. But the greatest of this legacy will be found in love. Love of Christ. Love for all living things (even Spot). It will be found in his goodness, charity, faithfulness, and his gentleness. (Mostly) He was a teacher, counselor, guide, and friend to any who needed him. He was full of wisdom (and a few choice words). He took seriously Christ’s command to “feed my sheep,” literally, physically, and spiritually. He will be terribly missed.
He was born in Skidmore, Missouri to Richard Curtis and Zona Blanche Leone Flanagan New. He was raised in a large extended family with many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He graduated from Clearmont High School with a basketball scholarship that sent him to Pepperdine University in Inglewood, California. It was at Pepperdine where his love of basketball was rivaled by a beautiful swimsuit model. Barbara Ann Scholl took over as number one in his heart for the next 66 years.
Dick’s two children, Nancy and Rich, were born during his time in California. The family moved back “home” to Missouri when Dick was offered a job at Northwest Missouri State University. Maryville, Missouri, would remain his home until he went home with Jesus.
His legacy of love extended to his “whole” family. Nancy (Joe) Drake with Laura (Shawn) Graybill with Reagan and Kinley; Erin (Jeremy) Nally with Micah, Ashton, Brant; Dan (Chelsie) Zech with Lucey and Rubey; Anna (Alex) Peterson with Sophia, Ava, Drake and James; Andrew (Kelsey) Drake with Hunter, John, Payslee and Kellan; Richard C. (Gina) New with Elizabeth (Matt) Humphreys with Lucas and Michael; Richard Mac New (namesake); Emily New (Dom); Harold and JoAnn Whipp; Lori (John) Veach; Nancy (Tim) McKinnon with Noah, Tyler and Emma; Bryan (Simat) Whipp with Ajia and Calla; many extended family members including Jeff and Lani Derks with Steven. Nathan, Christina and Remy; Ali; all student farm helpers; all co-workers; and last but not least every single cat, dog, pig, horse, goat, duck, goose, chicken, donkey and hummingbird he knew, with the most recent cast of characters including Daisy, Spot, Sebastian and Dominique.
“A little more like Jesus – a little less like me…”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 25th at 11:30am at the First Baptist Church of Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
