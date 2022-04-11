Richard M. Allenbrand
1969-2022
Richard Michael Allenbrand, 52, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by those he loved most.
Richard was born on September 5, 1969 in Albany, Missouri to the late Bobbie and Lodema (Woody) Allenbrand. He was a 1987 graduate of Maryville High School and attended Hillyard Technical School completing their HVAC program. He then worked for Geist Heating and Cooling in Maryville and was the former co-owner of Hometown Comfort in Rock Port, Missouri.
Richard enjoyed watching local sports games, campfires, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and grandsons, and gathering after work at Title Town with his friends.
Survivors include his children, Brook (Chandler) Givler, Megan (Derek) Luke, and Kade (Elena) Allenbrand; Richard’s soulmate and her daughter, Katie Mackey and Cameron; three grandsons, Sawyer, Beckett and Jace; his father-in-law Gene Auten; beloved dog Hank Von Allenbrand; eleven brothers and sisters, Gene, Don, Linda, Diana, Kathy, Janice, Neil, Ruth Ann, Lori, Lisa, and Julie as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Richard chose to be cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Richard’s loved ones will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at the church. The family suggests memorials to the (high school athletic department/boosters).