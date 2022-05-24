Richard Lee Patterson
1944-2022
Richard Lee Patterson, 77, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice Living Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Richard was born in Maryville, Missouri, to Robert Ace Patterson and Thelma Edith (Garrett) Patterson on July 7, 1944.
Richard graduated from Maryville High School in Maryville Missouri in 1962 and married Virginia Bogart on June 14, 1980.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1971 and worked for Hallmark Cards, Inc. until his retirement.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Patterson; wife, Virginia, and one sister, Charlene Hall; and stepdaughter, Janelle Mitchell.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Susan and Forest Langlots, Steve and Julie Randolph, Jeff Randolph, and Cary Mitchell; niece, Gloria and Jerry Sloan; nephew, Robert and Karen Hall; Eight step-grandchildren, and seven step-great-grandchildren, cousins, longtime friends and his special cat Darby.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at North Cross United Methodist Church with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, Missouri.
Memorials can be made in Richard’s honor to North Cross United Methodist Church 1321 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
Arrangements are in care of Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home. 816-628-4411