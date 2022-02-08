Richard Kessler Jones
1926-2022
Richard Kessler Jones, 95, of Maryville, Missouri departed this life February 1, 2022 in Bedford, Iowa.
Richard was born August 26, 1926 in Hamilton, Missouri. He and his family resided in Bedford, Iowa.
In 1945 Richard doubled up his high school classes and graduated early to enlist in World War II. His mother accepted his diploma on his behalf. He was stationed in Japan. After the war, Richard set out for Alaska to work as a heavy machinery operator on the Alaska Canadian Highway (ALCAN). Nine years later he returned to Bedford to begin farming.
Richard and Harriet Appleton were united in marriage March 10, 1972 and they resided in Hopkins, Missouri. They shared a love of their farms, family, animals, and antiques.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Harriet Appleton Jones, his parents, Georgia Edmundson Jones and Clarence Jones, his sister, Nan Jones, and brother, Eugene Jones.
He is survived by his niece and nephew by marriage, Stephanie Appleton Dale and Jamey Appleton, as well as several cousins.
Services 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. Private Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.