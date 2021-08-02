Richard H. “Dick” Marshall
1934-2021
Richard H. “Dick” Marshall, 86, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.
Dick was born on November 16, 1934, in Roslyn, New York to Harold H. and Sarah L. Marshall. He was a graduate of Roslyn High School, received a Bachelors in Engineering from Princeton University and his Masters in Mathematics from SUNY Stony Brook.
He married Jacqueline Adams on August 8, 1959, in Great Neck, New York. Dick worked as an Aerospace Engineer for Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, New York, retiring in 1994 and moving with Jacqueline to Williamsburg, Virginia. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg, serving as both a Choir member and an Elder. He volunteered as a driver for medical appointments in Virginia and also tutored college students. He enjoyed reading, golfing, bird watching and visits with his children and grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline, his parents and two brothers, Robert Marshall and Peter Marshall.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Kevin) Bryan, Panorama City, California and Susan (Daniel) Smith, Maryville, Missouri; five grandchildren, Joshua Bryan, Shannon Bryan, Caitlin Bryan, Benjamin Smith and Sarah Smith; and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Marshall has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no local visitation or services held. A memorial service will be held in Williamsburg, Virginia on a date to be determined. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in care of the Alzheimer's Association.