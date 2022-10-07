Richard Eugene Schafer
1956-2022
Richard Eugene Schafer, 66, of Barnard, Missouri unexpectedly passed away October 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Richard was born on July 8, 1956, in Maryville, to Herman and Kathleen Schafer. He graduated from Nodaway Holt RVII in Graham, Missouri and attended Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville as a member of the traveling livestock judging team. He left the university to pursue farming and the creation of HRS Feedlot with his family. Later, Richard pursued his passion for horses creating a successful breeding program with multiple notable champions and representation around the world.
Other achievements include creating hay and feed services for Racetracks covering the central US, custom hauling of feedstock livestock for international export and finally owning a small trucking company.
He married Linda (Kenny) Schafer April 30, 1977. They had a joyous marriage of over 45 years. He was a kind and loving husband as well as an amazing father to their daughter Sara Reardon and son Curtis Schafer. Richard was a hard-working man that instilled the importance of effort, endurance and that no job is too big to accomplish or dream.
Richard was preceded in death by his father Herman Schafer and brother Tony Schafer. Richard’s survivors include his wife Linda of the home, his mother Kathleen Schafer; two children, Curt (Abbie) Schafer of Barnard, Sara (Brian) Reardon, Clarksdale, Missouri; three grandchildren, Shelby, Charleigh Schafer and Ruby Reardon; four brothers, Ronnie (Lori) Schafer, Joe (Pam) Schafer, both of Skidmore,
Missouri, Raymond Schafer, Maryville, Dan (Sheila) Schafer, Barnard; three sisters, Stephanie (Tim) Woolery, Linda (Scott) Gallagher, and Teresa (Mike) Davis, all of Maryville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
No formal visitation is planned. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, Mo.
Burial will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.