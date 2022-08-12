Richard Eugene (Gene) Beason
1934-2022
Richard Eugene (Gene) Beason, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2022. in Phoenix, Arizona. Gene was born in 1934 in Burlington Junction, Missouri. He spent his childhood in northwest Missouri and graduated from Horace Mann High School, in Maryville, Missouri. He joined the Navy in 1957 and on February 24, 1957, he married Norma Roush in Hopkins, Missouri.
While in the Navy, Gene and Norma enjoyed the years living in several places throughout the United States finally settling in Oak Harbor, Washington in 1972. They lived there for 29 years before moving to Bothell, Washington in 2001. After 18 years in Bothell, they packed up everything and moved to Phoenix in 2019.
After 30 years in the Navy, Gene retired and continued his education at Skagit Valley College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from City University. He also worked for Island County as a chief appraiser until he retired.
Gene was a member of Canyon Hills Community Church in Bothell and enjoyed many years of fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ. Even while living in Phoenix, Gene always watched Sunday services from Canyon Hills, as well as several other churches across the U.S. He also continued to participate in his long-standing Bible study groups with his wonderful prayer warriors from Canyon Hills.
A lifelong baseball fan, Gene enthusiastically followed the St. Louis Cardinals and the Seattle Mariners. He was also a fan of the Seattle Seahawks. GO HAWKS! He was also a former member of the Masonic Lodge belonging to Xenia Lodge #50, Hopkins, Missouri, and later, Whidbey #15, Coupeville, Washington.
Gene had a great memory to the end. He could recall every address and telephone number where the family lived (and there were many). And if someone mentioned a city or a highway, no matter how obscure or how long ago, if he had been there, he would say to Norma, “Remember when we were there…” and would recall where they ate, what they ate, etc. Gene also never met a stranger. He was a kind and quiet guy but could and would talk with anyone, anywhere, about anything. He was a hard-working man, too, sometimes working 2 or 3 jobs to provide for his family. He loved gooseberry pie, his daughter Diane’s homemade noodles, and biscuits and gravy. But most of all, he loved Jesus and his family.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma in Phoenix; son, Rick (Gayle) Beason in Bothell, Washington; daughters, Diane Beason in Mill Creek, Washington, Susan (Ross) Thomas in Kenmore, Washington, and Cindy (Don) Bushnell in Phoenix; brother, Floyd in New Market, Iowa, and sister, Mary (Roy) Daniels in Warsaw, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Judy in Kansas City and Betty in Pleasant Hill, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his most precious and most special grandchildren, Renee (Brady) Boyd, Brian (Kelsey) Beason, Alissa (Riley) Peronto, Hayley Belford, Lily and Blake Bushnell and Alyssa Anderson. He was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren: Malia, Micah, Moses, Mercy (dec.), Max, Miriam, and Martin Beason; Louis, Miller, and Etta Peronto; and Sydney (dec.), Addy, and Makayla Boyd.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Howard Beason, his mother Roberta (Reed) Beason, his brothers Darrell and Paul, his infant sister Helen, his sister-in-law Linda, and two great-granddaughters Mercy Beason and Sydney Boyd.
At his request, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, Canyon Hills Community Church, or a charity of your choice. Mr. Beason has been cremated and will be buried at a later date.