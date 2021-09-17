Richard Allen Hann
1940-2021
Richard Allen Hann, 81, Lawrence, Kansas died September 16, 2021. Richard was born in Maryville, Missouri June 20, 1940. He and his twin sister, Katherine, were the youngest of four children. From an early age, Richard knew the value of hard work and having fun, traits he carried throughout his life. His first job was delivering the daily newspaper to residents of Burlington Junction, a job he held from grade school through high school. As a young boy, Richard was always looking for a good time, bicycling around town with friends, being mischievous, and enjoying life. Richard graduated from Burlington Junction High School in 1958.
After high school, Richard attended Baker University, Baldwin, Kansas graduating in 1962. During his time at Baker, he pledged Zeta Chi fraternity, which allowed him to continue his social life. One day he spotted a pretty girl in town and asked a fraternity brother to arrange a blind date. A year later, Meredith and Richard were married at the United Methodist Church in Baldwin, July 1, 1961, and spent 60 years as husband and wife. In 1968 they adopted their only child, Tracy.
Upon college graduation, Richard secured a management position with Montgomery Ward in their Kansas City, Missouri warehouse. When given the opportunity to move into a developing area of the business, Information Systems, he parlayed the move into a successful career in Information Technology. Moving his family from Shawnee, Kansas to Chicago, Illinois, Richard remained with Wards for 18 years. Other positions were with Firestone in Akron, Ohio, Peter Kiewit Construction, Omaha, Nebraska and SC Johnson Wax, Racine, Wisconsin. He retired as Vice President of Information Systems with The Bradford Exchange in Niles, Illinois.
Over the years, Richard made a difference in the lives of others through his volunteer efforts. He started a citywide girls softball league in Wadsworth, Ohio, worked with United Way, served on several committees for the United Methodist Church, and as a board member, delivered food for Meals on Wheels. He served on the Villas of Alvamar HOA board, and was President of PADS, a program for the homeless in the NW Chicago suburbs. Richard was a Stephen Minister for the Lawrence First United Methodist Church and called on church members every Monday.
Richard and Meredith retired to Lawrence in 2002 where Richard walked three miles every day, a habit he began early in life. Walking allowed him to remain physically fit and provided the opportunity to visit with neighbors, rarely missing a day. Richard was known in all circles to be the nicest of men, a reputation confirmed in his final stages of life at Brandon Woods and Bridge Haven Assisted Living, where he regularly socialized with fellow residents and staff.
Richard is survived by his wife, Meredith McPheeters Hann of Lawrence, daughter, Tracy Hann (Germaine Barnes), Salt Lake City, twin sister, Katherine Sawyer (Bob), Maryville, sister-in-law, Dorothy Hann, Atlanta, sister-in-law, Joanne Burns (Don), Los Angeles, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramey and Wilda Hann, brothers, Bill Hann and John Robert Hann, and a sister-in-law, Donna Jean Egbert Hann.
A 1 p.m. visitation followed by the 2 p.m. funeral service will be Monday, September 20 at the First United Methodist Church, Lawrence. There will be a private family burial at Vinland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The First United Methodist Church, Lawrence, Baker University, Baldwin City, Kansas or Meals on Wheels, Lawrence.