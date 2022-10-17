Richard A. Ridenour
1949-2022
Richard Allen Ridenour, 73, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home.
Richard was born on April 23, 1949 in Clarinda, Iowa to Ross and Dorothy Ridenour. Richard was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Vore on August 16, 1968 in Bedford, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Rebecca “Becky” and Timothy “Tim”.
Richard served in the United States Army for two years. He lived in Bloomington, Illinois for two years after he was discharged from the Army. Then moved to Hopkins, Missouri and lived there the rest of his life. He worked most of his career as a foreman of Nodaway County Road and Bridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Mike Ridenour, James, Bill, Bob Stewart and Paul Knowles, sister, Phyllis (Stewart) Kay and niece, Michelle Ridenour.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and their children, Becky (Larry) Hisken, Wichita, Kansas and Tim Ridenour, Hopkins, Missouri; brother, Carl (Olson) Ridenour, St. Joseph, Missouri; three grandchildren, Joshua Blacketer, Wichita, Kansas, Shalana Hisken and Tanya Brewer, Guthrie, Oklahoma; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services 2 p.m.Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Hopkins Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation will be held.