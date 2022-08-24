Reva M. Kelley
1924-2022
Reva M. (Jones) Kelley, 98, of Clearmont, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.
Reva was born in Gravity, Iowa, on August 12, 1924. Her parents were Ellsworth Earl and Edith Mabel (Huss) Jones. She graduated high school in Gravity and had lived most all her life in the Clearmont, Missouri area.
On September 4, 1942, she was united in marriage to Lowell E. Kelley.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening.
Reva had worked at Lloyd Chain, the Maryville Packing plant for 14 years, and Mary Dow Applique.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; her daughters, Janet Dow and Kathie Lynch; her parents; her sisters, Claris, Verla, and Adra; her brother, Earl, and her son-in-law, Ronnie Dow.
Her survivors include her daughters, Diana (Doug) Hunt, Sandra (Bill) Nold, and Connie (Regan) Nonneman, her son, Randy (Diane) Kelley, son-in-law, Bob Lynch, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 44 great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed in Reva’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.