Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Bradham
1960-2021
Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Brickey Bradham, 60, Maryville, Missouri, passed away July 29, 2021 at Menorah Medical Center. Her memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Open Door Christian Church, 400 7th Street, Bolckow, Missouri with final place of rest in Mound City Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri at a later date.
Becky was born on August 23, 1960 in Fairfax, Missouri. She was the daughter of Larry and Carol Brickey, of Mound City, Missouri. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Bachelor of Animal Science, Bachelor of Dairy Science, and a Masters of Animal Science. She was the Operations Assistant Manager of K-Mart Corporation from 1988 to 1992. Becky married in 1990, to this union she welcomed son, Robert Bradham.
Becky also worked at Kawasaki Corp. for the last 21 years in Maryville, Missouri and Walmart as an associate over the last 10 years.
She was preceded in death by a daughter; her grandparents, Joe and Lois Giles; Mount Moriah, Missouri; and Bill and Vetra Brickey of Mound City, Missouri.
She is survived by her son, Robert Bradham (Suzanne), Topeka, Kansas; granddaughter, Paisley Danielle Bradham; parents, Larry and Carol Brickey, Mound City; sister, Ginny Stone (Bobby), Mound City; brother, Bill Brickey (Juanita), Mound City; sister, Ginger Jones (John), Holden, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Nathan Brickey (Rachel), Nicole Brickey, J’Lee Jones, GiGi Jones, and Harrison Jones and great nephew, Sawyer Andrade.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com