Rebecca Ann Baldwin
1952-2023
Rebecca Ann (Beccy) Baldwin, 71, Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Beccy was born in St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, on March 25, 1952, to Charles (Pink) and Beverly Turner.
Beccy attended North Nodaway schools, where her musical genes were showcased as she sang with the choir, played the bass clarinet and was the majorette for the marching band. She was also active in basketball, cheerleading, numerous clubs, Rainbow Girls, church activities and more. If you were a kid in Hopkins in the 60’s there’s a good chance Beccy taught you how to swim. Beccy graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1970. After high school, Beccy’s love for learning led her to Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Music Education. She later went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Educational Administration followed by her Specialist in Education degree from NWMSU. She married her high school sweetheart, Jackie Lee (Jack) Baldwin, on February 9, 1974 and they settled in Hopkins to raise their family. Over the years, they watched countless ball games, concerts, and performances of every kind - you could count on finding them cheering on their kids and grandkids from the stands.
Beccy was a devoted educator who dedicated her life to enriching others. She taught at West Nodaway and North Nodaway, established Kids Day Out Preschool in her home, and served as principal for North Nodaway Elementary. While principal, she led the school to receive the first Federal Outstanding Professional Development Award for rural schools. Beccy also served as Director for the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center where her commitment to lifelong learning and professional development contributed to and inspired educators across the region and the state. As we mourn the loss of Beccy, we celebrate the profound impact she had on the lives of countless students and colleagues.
Beccy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beverly Turner, her husband, Jack Baldwin, and her brother, Dick Turner.
Beccy is survived by her daughters Jodi (Chad) Grosse, Bennington, Nebraska; Ali (Joe) Carson, Defiance, Missouri; Bess (Pete) Rolofson, Athens, Alabama; and Lyndi (Jake) Blamey, Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren Jace and Jackson Stroburg and Cora Grosse; Kate and Colt Carson; Colin, Gwen, and Sylvia Rolofson; Turner, Rook, and Palmer Blamey; great-grandchild Brantley Micklonis; brothers Rob (J.P.) Turner and Tom (Diane) Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, Hopkins, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Hopkins, on Friday, June 23, 2023 with burial following at the Hopkins Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Hopkins First Christian Church.