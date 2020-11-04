Randy E. Riley
1958-2020
Randy E. Riley, 62, of Albany, Missouri formerly of Maryville passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the TLC Care Center.
Randy was born on September 8, 1958 in Maryville, Missouri to Merrill D. and Retha M. (Johnson) Riley. He worked for NOCOMO Industries and was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Drexel Riley.
Survivors include three brothers, Russell Riley, Richard Riley and Ronnie Riley; two sisters, Arlene Buholt and Shirley Oglesby and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services 10 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Gaynor Cemetery, Gaynor, Missouri. There will be no visitation held.