Ralph Michael Walsh
1943-2022
Ralph Michael Walsh, 78, of Maryville, passed away May 9, 2022, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.
Ralph was born September 29, 1943, in Jacksonville, Illinois. His parents were Chester Anthony Walsh and Marie (Pope) Walsh. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law Frank Ruth, a great granddaughter Danielle, and his brother-in-law, Dan Duewer.
He worked for 47 years with Swift and Company. His many duties included research, educating and being a salesman. After he retired from Swift and Company, he worked in the meat department at the Maryville Hy-Vee grocery store.
On May 14, 1977, in Auburn, Illinois at the Trinity Lutheran Church he married Marie Helen Duewer. This year would be their 43rd year together.
Before moving to Maryville in 2006, the couple had lived in Colorado, Washington State, and Iowa.
Ralph was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church of Maryville. He also was a member of the Pickering Lions Club.
His interests and hobbies included, wood working, cooking steaks and ribs, working in his yard, bowling, motorcycle rides, working at the Pickering Horse Show and motorcycle poker runs. He very much enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. to visit friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Marie of the home, two sons: Rich (Trish) Walsh of Perry, Illinois, Mike (Gretchen) Walsh of Hammonton, New Jersey, three daughters: Salena (John) Fritz of Santan Valley, Arizona, Molly (Scott) Swanson of Mesa, Arizona, and Teresa (Roger) Frueh of Pickering, Missouri, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Hope Lutheran Church in Maryville. The service time will be 6 p.m.
A visitation for family and friends will be conducted from 4-6 p.m. at the church.
The burial will be on Sunday, May 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m., at Waverly East Cemetery, Waverly, Illinois.
Memorials can be directed in Ralph’s name to Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville, MO, or to the Waverly East Cemetery, Waverly, IL.