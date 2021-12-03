Ralph E.Shaffer and Roberta Lynne Shaffer

Ralph E.Shaffer
1942-2021
Roberta Lynne Shaffer
1945-2020
Ralph E. Shaffer, age 79 of Shenandoah, Iowa passed away on Monday evening, November 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Villisca, Iowa.
Ralph was born on February 2, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri; the son of Paul B. and Mary V. (Glasgow) Shaffer. He attended school and graduated from the New Market High School, New Market, Iowa with the Class of 1960. He then attended Peru State College where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Music. He later attended the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley, Colorado and earned his Masters Degree in Music.
He was united in marriage to Roberta Lynne “Bobbie” Armstrong on June 18,1966 in New Market, Iowa and to this union a daughter and son were born: Sena and Brett.
Ralph was a music teacher for 35 years and was deeply loved by his students. He made band fun and was always willing to spend extra time with his students. He began his career teaching in Farragut, IA and later taught at the Shenandoah Public Schools. Lastly, he taught in Essex, Iowa prior to his retirement. He was a well known piano tuner in the area and tuned pianos for some 50 years until his health declined. He was a long-time member of the Piano Technicians Guild.
He is survived by his daughter Sena Hayes (Bill) of Nebraska City, Nebraska, a son Brett Shaffer (Lindsey) of Shenandoah, Iowa; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a sister Shirley McMeeking of Littleton, Colorado; other family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bobbie on June 21, 2020 and his parents.
A Joint Celebration of Life Service for Ralph and Bobbie Shaffer will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City; inurnment will follow in the Wyuka Cemetery at Nebraska City..
Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City is in charge of arrangements.