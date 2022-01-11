Ralph E. Cushman
1923-2022
Ralph E. Cushman, 98, of Burlington, Iowa died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.
Born December 31, 1923, in Maryville, Missouri, he was the son of Hubert “H.B.” and Althea Myers Cushman. On March 30, 1953, he married Audrey Fay Liddle in Rockton, Illinois. She passed on November 13, 2013.
Ralph attended Maryville High School. He graduated from Maryville College. He then graduated from Mayo Clinic with a Masters of Science in Physical Therapy.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the World War II from February 16, 1943 until February 19, 1946.
Ralph worked at the Burlington Medical Center as a Physical Therapist for 33 years. He was the first Physical Therapist in Burlington, and the seventh in the state of Iowa, earning him the license number “007”. He also owned and operated Hawkeye Rehab until his retirement.
Ralph was a Deacon at the First Congregational Church. He enjoyed photography, shooting, motorcycles, seeing how things worked and physical fitness.
Survivors include three sons, Shawn (Chris) Cushman of Burlington, Mitchell (Pam) Cushman of Laramie, Wyoming and Nathaniel (Rhye) Cushman of Kapaa, Hawaii; two daughters, Robin Cushman of Burlington and Dawn (Breydn) Cushman-Hill of Burlington; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; three nieces and nephews, Carol Martin, Anita Espey and Mark Younger.
He was proceeded in death by his brother, two sisters and one nephew.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.
Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with the family to receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022 at First Congregational Church.
The memorial service for Mr. Cushman will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at First Congregational Church with Pastor Jim Francisco officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Congregational Church following the burial. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Burlington Special Needs Foundation and Burlington’s First Congregation Church.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Ralph’s obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.