Phyllis Ann Stoll
1944-2021
Phyllis Ann (Ross) Stoll, Ravenwood, Missouri died unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri on May 1, 2021 at the age of 77.
Phyllis was born on February 21,1944 in Maryville, Missouri. She was born to Velma (Ross) and Ross Weaver and adopted by Dortha (Richardson) and Earl Ross.
Phyllis attended several schools in Northwest Missouri until she married Albert Leroy Stoll on September 10,1960. From this union was born three daughters, Teresa, Susan, and Carolynn. Phyllis lived on the farm and when the children were young, she was a homemaker. Later, she found employment at the Albany Hospital in the dietary department. She also worked at the Wilson Motel, Walmart, and at Kawasaki for a number of years.
Phyllis was an exceptional baker and loved plants and crafts. Even in later years, she enjoyed her plants and getting outside to tend to her flowers. She also had many rescue animals over the years. Her latest rescues were two cats - Sonny and Tansy, which Phyllis loved dearly.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Albert Leroy Stoll, her parents, and siblings, Doyle (Twila) Yandell; Buddy (Linda) Yandell; Carolyn (David) Axtell; Mary (Terry) Johnson, Sandy Weaver, and Clifford (Ann) Ross.
Surviving siblings are Linda Sauer (Fred), Kansas City, Missouri; Peggy Allen (Bill), Nebraska City, Nebraska; Debra Matt (Mike), St. Joseph, Missouri; Vickie Yandell, Mandeville, Louisiana, and Nancy Rigby (Todd), St. Joseph, Missouri
Also surviving are her three daughters, Teresa (Brent) Griffith, Susan Stoll, and Carolynn (Kevin) Wilson. Surviving grandchildren include Rachel (Kyle) Olson, Jacob (Holly) Sims, and Brighton (Jennifer) Wilson.
Great-grandchildren include Hunter and Bella Wilson, Liam and Lennon Sims, Jocsalyn and Christopher Silva, and Curtis and Clyde Olson. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church. She will be missed by many. She was a fun person that had a great sense of humor and her family and friends have many great memories of her to cherish.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Phyllis’ life.
Many thanks to Mosaic Hospital in Maryville and St. Luke’s Hospital for their effort and care of Phyllis.