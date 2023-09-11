Phillip Eugene Little
1936-2023
Phillip Eugene Little, 87, of Maryville, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri, with family at his side.
Phillip was born in St. Joseph, on January 18, 1936, to T.P. and Marguerite (Kollmer) Little, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Jimmy, at nine years of age.
Phillip was a life long resident of St. Joseph and moved to Maryville in 2013.
He was a fireman for 37 years and retired as a Captain with the St. Joseph Missouri Fire Department. He had also worked part time at Seitz and Tri-Level Trailer, both of St. Joseph.
He served his country faithfully and was honorably discharged from the US Army.
Phillip was a member and attended the Community Christian Church in St. Joseph, and a member of the American Legion Post 287, Savannah, Misouri. He enjoyed woodworking, and liked building benches and cabinets. He also enjoyed cards and Sudoku, and especially playing Pitch at the Union Hall in St. Joseph. He never met a stranger, loved to listen to music and to tease his wife, Sandra.
On July 9, 1966, at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, Missouri, Phillip was united in marriage to Sandra Kay (Sandy) Dawson, she survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, son, Brett (Denise) Little, Austin, Texas, and daughter, Brenda (Donald) Wheeler, Maryville; five grandchildren, Mason, Max, and Sophie Little, and Eric and Dawn Wheeler, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial, with the Firefighter’s “Last Call”, by the St. Joseph Firefighters, will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. Military rites at the cemetery will be by American Legion Post 287.
The family will meet friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the St. Joseph Fire Department.