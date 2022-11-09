Pete Milinkov
1931-2022
Pete Milinkov, 91, Lampe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was the only son of Peter Milinkov and Madeline (Castaldi) Milinkov. He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, on June 24, 1931.
After graduating from Cooley High School, Pete was drafted as a lefthanded pitcher for the NY Yankees minor league team, until he was drafted in the Army during the Korean War.
During Pete’s time playing baseball he met and married Virginia Lee Carpenter, his wife of 56 years. They raised three children together through the years living in Detroit, St Louis and Maryville, Missouri.
After graduating from Logan College of Chiropractic in St Louis, the family settled in Maryville until retirement in 1993.
Upon retirement Pete and Ginny moved to the Kimberling City area, enjoying Table Rock Lake until Ginny’s death in 2007. In 2011 Pete met and married Donna McClintock.
Pete is survived by his wife, Donna of 11 years and children, Billie Rae Mackey, Maryville; Peter Lindsey Milinkov (Terri) and Scott Andrew Milinkov (Wendi), Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Jaymie Dietrich (Troy), Michael Tyler Mackey (Ashley), Andrew Tanner Mackey (Ann), Douglas Spencer Mackey (Bethany), David Keller Mackey (Sara), Peter Alexander Milinkov (Casie), Alexander Ides Milinkov (Emma) and Tanner Scott Milinkov and 16 great grandchildren.
A family memorial service was held Monday, November 7, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Ozark United Methodist Church with Reverend Jacob Schneider officiating. Interment was in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Missouri.