Perry Antrim
1935-2021
Perry Antrim, 86, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
Perry was born on January 27, 1935 in Ravenwood, Missouri to Perry G. and Margaret L. (Reese) Antrim. He attended Ravenwood High School and worked many years for United Telephone Company and later he was the custodian at Citizen’s Bank. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness where he served as a ministerial servant. He served in the Missouri National Guard and enjoyed camping, country music and the RFD channel. He had a special interest in trains and steam engines.
He married Carolyn Sue Drain on August 24, 1955 in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 9, 2007. He was also preceded by his parents and his sister, Thelma Jean DeWar.
He is survived by his children, Penny (Mark) Lawrence and Randy (Mary) Antrim of Maryville, Missouri and two grandchildren, Michelle and Codi Antrim.
Mr. Antrim has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.