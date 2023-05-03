Penny Etter
1962-2023
Penny Etter, 61, of Conception Junction, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at her home.
Penny was born on March 26, 1962 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Virgil and Connie Holst. She was a graduate of Treynor High School, Treynor, Iowa and was an over the road truck driver.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Franki Schubert.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimber (Andy) Schieber of Clyde, Missouri and seven grandchildren, Kegan, Kirstan, Kaysan, Kenzan, Kylan, Jace and Lexi.
Mrs. Etter has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Columba Catholic Church Fellowship Hall.