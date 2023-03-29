Peggy Andrews
1937-2023
Peggy Andrews, 86 of Kilgore Texas passed March 20, 2023, at Arbor Grace of Kilgore.
Born at home, January 23, 1937 Elmo, Missouri. She is predeceased by her parents Gerald Grant and Helen M. (Bishop) Pruitt, her late husband Kenneth Leon Andrews and a brother Francis G. Pruitt.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa (Earl) Busby of Kilgore, Texas granddaughter, Elizabeth (Busby) Miller of Bentonville, Arkansas, and grandson Andrew (Jennifer) Busby of Kilgore, Texas, a son Rodney Andrews of Kilgore, Texas and a son Brian Andrews of Aurora, Missouri, grandson Brandon Andrews of Republic, Missouri.
Great grandchildren are Lilly and Ella Miller, Andrea and William Busby and Emelia and Lilah Andrews. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
From a farmer’s wife to retail sales, Peggy was a sassy, feisty, hard working woman with a dry sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Lamar Cemetery, Elmo under the care of Price Funeral Home.