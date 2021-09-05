Pauline Elizabeth (Hayden) Bailey
1917 – 2021
Pauline Elizabeth (Hayden) Bailey, 104, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Parkdale Manor.
Pauline was born on January 21, 1917 in Maryville, Missouri to William and Nettie (McCarty) Hayden. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School. Pauline was a homemaker, Dairy Farmer and member of the Lasher Club.
She married Clarence Orville Bailey on June 12, 1937. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2003. She was also preceded by her parents and eleven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Ron (Ruth) Bailey of Maryville; three grandchildren, Gail, Julie and Cliff (Lyndsey); four great-grandchildren, Hannah, Reese, Kale and Kadyn; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Hayden and Martha Hayden and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pauline has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held. Burial will be held at Nodaway Memorial Gardens at a later date.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.