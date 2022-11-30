Paul Norman Drydale
1931-2022
Paul Norman Drydale, 91, of Bolckow, Missouri passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home.
Paul was born on May 13, 1931 in Maryville, Missouri to Paul G. and Adah (Ware) Drydale. He was a graduate of Maryville High School. He worked for Union local 101 as a heavy equipment operator for Ideker Construction Company and Donaldson Construction Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two, sons, Donald Drydale and Daniel Drydale.
Survivors include two sons, Paul Drydale and George Drydale and numerous nieces and
Per his wishes, Mr. Drydale has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation or services held.