Paul Leo Boedeker
1937-2021
Paul Leo Boedeker, 83, of Maryville, Missouri passed from this life on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville.
Paul was born on October 27, 1937 in Parnell, Missouri. His parents were Gerald Leo and Grace Lucile (Diss) Boedeker. He graduated from Ravenwood High School in Ravenwood, Missouri. After attending Missouri University, he then, graduated from the Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri. Paul served in the Army reserves and was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
Paul’s 39 year accounting and financial analyst career began at the Armour Meat Co., St. Joseph, MO. Through a series of sell-offs he continued with the acquiring corporations requiring home relocations in, Kansas, Illinois, Utah, and Georgia retiring with LaRoche Industries, Inc. in Atlanta.
On January 30, 1971 at the East Heights Baptist Church in Lawrence, Kansas Paul was united in marriage to Bernice R. Whiteaker. She passed away October 5, 2018. He was also preceded by his parents.
Paul and Bernice enjoyed camping numerous weekends in the Georgia “Smokies”. They always looked forward to their annual week-long vacations at lodges on the Atlantic seashore in the Carolinas and Georgia. After his retirement, Bernice and Paul especially loved and enjoyed furnishing and landscaping their dream home built on a small acreage in Baldwin City, Kansas and maintaining it, thereafter.
Survivors include sisters, Catherine (Joe) Barmann of Maryville, Missouri, Dorothy Walk of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; brothers, James (Norma) Boedeker of St. Joseph, Missouri, Joseph (Sandra) Boedeker of Macon, Missouri, Robert (Kathi) Boedeker of Maryville, Missouri, Francis (Rita) Boedeker of Monticello, Minnesota; nieces and nephews.
Paul has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Saint Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell. The family suggests memorials to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Joseph Cemetery.