Paul F. Hansen

Paul F. Hansen, age 94, passed away on October 20, 2022 in Blue Springs, MO.  He was born at home on July 18, 1928 in Conception Junction, MO.  Paul married Norma Jean Davison in 1948 and they were proud to celebrate 74 years of marriage.  He was an ordained minister in Community of Christ.  Paul is survived by his wife, Jeannie Hansen, daughters Linda (John) Rounds, Diane (Mike) Fallein, Debbie (Jim) Adams, Paula (Tim) Kellenberger, and Lisa (Charlie) Conway; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community of Christ Stone Church, 1012 West Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64050https://www.stone-church.org/donate.html

