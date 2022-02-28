Paul Dean Beason
1939-2022
Paul Dean Beason, 82, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born May 26, 1939, in Burlington Junction, Missouri, the son of Howard and Alice Roberta (Reed) Beason. He departed this life, Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded with love and family.
Paul was a 1957 Hopkins, Missouri High School graduate. He was a United States Air Force Veteran as well as the Missouri National Guard.
On August 2, 1958, he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Wagner in Maryville, Missouri.
Paul was first employed as the District Manager for the Moorman Feed Company based out of Quincy, Illinois. He later became an automobile salesman for Harvey’s Buick and Oldsmobile in Harrisonville, Plank Ford in Belton, and owned and operated Beason Ford in Hopkins. He finished his working career as a Crane Dispatcher for Belger. Paul actively served in the communities he lived. He was a former member of the Jaycees, Pleasant Hill Lions Club, Pleasant Hill Community United Way, Jewel Lodge #490 A.F. & A.M Pleasant Hill, Cass County Shrine Club, Sandblasters Golf Club and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He served for 16 years on the Pleasant Hill City Council. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and was an avid golfer; he especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Paula Jean Beason; one brother, Darrell Beason; and an infant sister, Helen Louise Beason.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of Pleasant Hill; two sons and their wives, Randy and Marcia Beason of Hopkins, Missouri, and Jeff and Karen Beason of Pleasant Hill; eight grandchildren, Grant (and Lezlie) John of Leawood, Kansas, Brooke (and Mark) Chonko of Overland Park, Kansas, Kristin (and Gino) Hernandez, Keith (and Ashley) Beason and Alisha Partridge all of Pleasant Hill, Richard (and Megan) Partridge of Marshfield, Missouri, Eryn Yonts and Samantha Yonts, both of Pleasant Hill; 14 great grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd Beason of New Market, Iowa and Gene (and Norma) Beason of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister, Mary (and Roy) Daniels of Warsaw, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.
Cremation has been accorded.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Reverend James Stanfield-Myers will officiate.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Lay Clergy and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleyedenburn.com
Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 816-540-5550