Patrick W. Squires
1961-2023
Patrick W. Squires was born December 18, 1961 to Leonard and Velma (Williams) Hall in Uvalde, Texas. His family later moved to Coffey, Missouri area and Patrick graduated from Coffey High School.
Patrick was united in marriage to Bonnie Creasey and two children were born to this union, Kyle and Jessica. They later divorced. Patrick lived in the Kansas City area and he worked as a tree trimmer. Patrick enjoyed climbing trees and he was very skilled at his craft. He continued working until this past year after he had a stroke and he moved in with his twin sister, Patsy in Mount Ayr, Iowa.
On Sunday, March 5, 2023 Patrick passed away at the Ringgold County Hospital in Mount Ayr.
He was proceeded in death by his parent; brothers, Leonard Hall, Jr., Robert Hall and Ed Hall.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children Kyle (Clarissa) Squires of Smithville and Jessica (Daniel) Moore of Raymore; five grandchildren Jensen and Kessler Moore, Kingsley, Keatley and Kamryn Squires; siblings, David (Tracy) Hall, Sam (Kathy) Hall, twin sister, Patsy Henry, Sandy Willis, Angel Hall Coats and Sheri (Jeff) Lewis, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Patrick’s family will have a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Mugsley’s Pub in Bethany.