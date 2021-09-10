Patricia Joyce Swofford (Kackley) passed away in Ozark, Missouri on August 10, 2021. She lived her entire life in Missouri. Pat defined the meaning of unconditional love and was passionate in giving that love equally and abundantly to her family and friends. She placed herself last in order of priorities, sacrificing and always ready and willing to help and give her love and attention.
Pat was born in Trenton, Missouri on October 15, 1937 to Richard and Mildred Mitchell. She married Melvin Kackley in June 1957 and the family moved to Maryville, Missouri in 1963. Melvin preceded her in death in 1966.
Pat earned her BS and MS degrees from Northwest Missouri State University and taught science at Washington Middle School in Maryville for many years. Her students were the focus of her life. She enjoyed the interaction and passing of knowledge, often staying after class patiently answering questions and checking on their well-being.
She married Gene Swofford in July 1985 and moved to Ozark. Pat became a guidance counselor for the Nixa and Sparta schools until her retirement. She cared for her students in south Missouri with the same dedication, passion, and love.
Pat was equally passionate and devoted to her Baptist faith. She lived her belief in God by serving Him in her church and everyday life. She was a lifetime member of the Baptist faith, she was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Ozark and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Maryville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, her brother David Mitchell and her beloved in-laws Virgil and Marie Kackley.
Pat is survived by husband Gene, children Kevin (Peggy) Kackley of Mt. Sterling, Illinois, Cindy (Willie) Macías of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Sharon (Carlos) Alvarado of Edmond, Oklahoma, and step-children Jeanetta (Norman) Clampitt of Wellsburg, West Virginia, Sabrina (Doug) Palmer of Kansas City, Missouri, Jodi Graham (Brian Smith) of Kansas City, Kansas. Her grandchildren Michael and Melissa Kackley, Derek, Dustin, and Natasha Macías, Ryan and Landon Alvarado, and step-grandchildren Rachel and Ruth Clampitt, Aryon Viets, Chrisie Kramer, Logan Palmer, Athena Daugherty, Ashley Graham. As well as four great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
Services and burial to follow will be at Edinburg Baptist Church in Edinburg, Missouri, on September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.