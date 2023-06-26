Patricia Ann Brost
1947-2023
Patricia Ann Brost, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.
She was born February 5, 1947 in Maryville, Missouri to Raymond and Mary Alice (Helzer) Evans. She graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1965, then earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1970 and her master’s degree from the University of Missouri.
A schoolteacher for 49 years, Patsy started her career teaching English at Nodaway Holt, then spent 30 years at Mid-Buchanan teaching Language Arts and French. She went on to teach French at Maur Hill Mount Academy in Atchison, Kansas, and later taught French at Savannah High School and composition at Missouri Western State University. She was a member of the Prairie Lands Writers Group.
Patsy touched the lives of many and never lost her enthusiasm for teaching. She loved keeping up with and remembering her former students.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Brost; her parents, Mary Alice Helzer Boyer, Raymond Evans and stepfather, Gilbert Boyer, who loved and raised her; siblings, Carolyn Wells, Connie Jean Evans, Judith McKain, and Michael Evans; and sister-in-law, Marcia Evans.
Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Herring of Roach, Missouri; grandchildren, Hannah Herring of Lenexa, Kansas, and Charles Herring of the home; siblings, Kenneth Evans (Barbara) of Conception Junction, Missouri, Mark Boyer (Jeaneen) of Barnard, Missouri, Barbara Cowan (Rich Ferguson) of Barnard, Missouri; brother-in-law, Larry McKain of Gladstone, Missouri; and a plethora of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Farewell Services 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Barnard United Methodist Church, Barnard, Missouri. Inurnment Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Agency United Methodist Church or the Barnard United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.