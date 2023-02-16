PAT GRACE
1950-2023
Clifford Patrick “Pat” Grace, formerly of Grant City and Tacoma, Washington, was born on November 29, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas and passed from this world at the Washington Soldiers Home in Orting, Washington due to his Parkinson’s (from Agent Orange in Vietnam). Pat (Clifford) grew up on a farm near Grant City, Missouri. He graduated from Worth County High School R-III in 1968. He was very active in his high school years having been on student council rep; in double quartet; G-club; mixed chorus; played drums in the marching band; was in junior play; senior play (the lead); musical comedy; and he played on their football team (#68, offensive and defensive guard) all 4 years and in 1968 he was a member of the winning conference champions. He was also the lead singer in a rock band which he formed with some of his friends (Stephen Goff).
He attended the University of Missouri for a short time studying both of his life long loves Art and Anthropology. He joined the Army in 1970 and was a medic until he went to the Army school for 91C’s (LPN) in 1974 and graduated in the top 3 of his class of 1975. He left the Army in 1985 and worked for 29 years at Western State Hospital as an LPN and retired in 2015.
He had many hobbies and talents and applied them to carving; making various items out of leather; blacksmithing; and making beautiful jewelry for loved ones and friends. Pat had a life long love of treasure hunting at thrift/goodwill/garage sells and he had a good eye for picking out special items that caught his fancy. He also had life long love for reading and was a very good story teller of his families stories. He had a wonderful sense of humor and had a great laugh when something tickled him.
Pat “Cliff” is predeceased by his parents, Clifford Paul Grace and Vivian Hardy Grace and a sister, Nancy Grace Ulibarri. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Vera Jo (Jo); 2 daughters, Billie (Josh), Molly (Chris), a granddaughter, Shelby (Steven), a grandson, River, his sister Teddee, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Washington Soldiers Home in Orting for their wonderful care. If you would like to donate, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research. Mountainviewtacoma.com
Memorial Service: April 29, 11:00 a.m., Aspen Chapel Celebration of Life Center Building, Mt. View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
Reception: April 29, 12:30 - 3:00 p.m., Willow Room - Celebration of Life Building on the grounds of Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499