Palmer D. Eckert
1951-2021
Palmer D. (Nelson) Eckert, 70, Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Palmer was born on May 6, 1951 in Maryville, to Miller and Lucille (Brandt) Nelson. She was a 1969 graduate of Maryville High School and has worked as a caregiver for the Agency of Group Homes in Maryville.
She is survived by her children, Shelley Steinman and Tim Eckert; two brothers, Mike Nelson and Pat Nelson; sister, Cindy Nelson-Gray; four grandchildren, Tyler, Kelsi, Reyen and Laura; great-grandchild, Zephyr and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Scott Eckert and her brother, Jon Nelson.
Ms. Eckert has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. Monday, December 6 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Gaynor-Long Branch Cemetery, Parnell, Missouri. The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.