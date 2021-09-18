Norman Francis Wilmes
1959-2021
Norman Francis Wilmes, 62, of San Antonio, Texas formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in San Antonio.
Norman was born on July 23, 1959 in Maryville, Missouri to Bernard and Cecelia (Gast) Wilmes.
He was a graduate of Maryville High School and worked as a farmer and independent land surveyor.
He was preceded in death by his father Bernard and two brothers, Steven and Elmer Wilmes.
Norman is survived by his mother, Cecelia Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; his children, Seth (Teela) Wilmes, Huxley, Iowa; Katie Wilmes (John Burns), Overland Park, Kansas; their mother Sonja (Hill) Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Gregory (Janelle) Derr, St. Joseph, Missouri; Greg’s mother, Terri Derr, St. Joseph, Missouri; eight siblings, Allen (Janice) Wilmes, Kansas City, Missouri; Ida Mae Trueblood, St. Joseph, Missouri; Georgia (Leo) Haines, Brighton, Iowa; Norma (Herb) Meyer, Edwards, Illinois; Ervin Wilmes, Maryville, Missouri; Elaine Wilmes, Longville, Minnesota; Wayne (Theresa) Wilmes, Bradley, Wisconsin; and Angela (Ron) Hagey, Burlington Jct., Missouri; four grandchildren, Connor, Harper, Tanner, Rowen and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery in Maryville. Rosary 5:30pm Monday, September 20th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm Monday evening at the church following the rosary.
