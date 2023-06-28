Norman D. Heflin
1939-2023
Norman D. Heflin, 84, Kansa City, died on June 27, at Hospice House, North Kansas City Hospital.
Norman was born March 13, 1939, in Maryville, the son of John D. and Clare Swinford Heflin. After graduating from Horace Mann High School, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Art Education from Northwest Missouri State University. He also served two years in the United States Army in Korea.
Norman taught public school and community college in Clarinda, Iowa; South Nodaway, Barnard; and in the Kansas City area. Many students remember his art classroom and the influence he had on their lives.
With a love of animals, Norman enjoyed the company of his three Afghan hounds, Simba, Tison, and Zeus.
Norman was preceded in death by his mother and father, and one brother, Marlin. Survivors include his brother, Roger, Warsaw; nephew, Scott Heflin, Maryville; niece, Rachelle Rickabaugh, Maryville; great nephews, cousins, and many other relatives, former students, and friends.
Upon Norman’s request, there will be no services held. Mr. Hefllin has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.