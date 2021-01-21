Norma Lee McIntyre
1935-2021
Norma Lee McIntyre, 85, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Norma was born in Tarkio, Missouri to Josiah and Effie (Hall) Thompson on April 26, 1935. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Eugene McIntyre on September 23, 1952 and to this union four children were born, Mary, Kenneth, Effie and Melissa. Norma and Kenneth had lived in the Indianola area since 1960 and owned and operated McIntyre Flooring from 1968 to 1997.
Norma enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and her pets.
Survivors include her children, Mary (Roger) Overton, Kenny McIntyre, Effie Blake and Melissa (Phil) Thompson; grandchildren, Olivia Cornell, Coleman McIntyre, Brady Blake, Mandy Blake, Zoey Thompson, and Lilly Thompson; great-grandchildren, Chase Fridley, Hannah Blake, Gabriel Kellow, and Vincent Blanford; sister, Eva Eskridge; niece, Janet Sue Lekey; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McIntyre; parents, Josiah Thompson and Effie Thompson; brothers, Theodore, Marvin, Joe Ben and Dula Thompson; and sister, Neva Dean Davidson.
Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.