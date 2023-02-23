Norma Jean Hansen
1929-2023
Norma Jean “Jean” (Davison) Hansen, age 93, passed away on February 20, 2023 in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Jean was born at home on October 21, 1929 in Barnard, Missouri. She attended Horace Mann High School in Maryville, Missouri where she met and fell in love with her future husband Paul Hansen. Jean and Paul were married in 1948 and raised five daughters together in Maryville. She was an active member of Community of Christ for most of her life. Jean was a strong woman, who like many women of that era, ran the household, enabling her husband to be involved in many activities in the church and supporting the people in the communities where they lived. Jean was a caring woman who went out of her way to make others feel at ease. Whenever a new family attended church they would be warmly invited to share a home cooked meal with Jean and her family. She loved her job as Assistant Librarian at the Maryville Public Library, enjoyed sharing good books with others and taught the love of reading to each of her daughters. That legacy of reading has been passed down to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was a woman of integrity and was a trusted confidant to her friends and family. Jean and Paul were proud to celebrate 74 years of marriage.
Jean is survived by her five daughters Linda (John) Rounds of Springfield, Illinois; Diane (Mike) Fallein of Cameron, Missouri; Debbie (Jim) Adams of Springfield, Missouri; Paula (Tim) Kellenberger of Sabetha, Kansas; and Lisa (Charlie) Conway of Cheshire, Connecticut; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brothers Dan (Deb) Davison, Gerald (Kay) Davison; and sister Judy (Tim) Mayes. She is pre-deceased by her husband Paul and sister Charlene Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community of Christ Stone Church, 1012 West Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64050, https://www.stone-church.org/donate.html. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Stone Church on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m central time.