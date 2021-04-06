Noel George Jurgen
1937-2021
Noel George Jurgens, 83, of Mound City, Kansas passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Noel was born June 17, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska to George and Leola (Sautter) Jurgens. After graduating from Pleasanton High School, Noel married Mildred “Millie” Louise Harclerode on August 18, 1958. Noel was a man who enjoyed keeping busy. He and Millie farmed for several years in Linn County before moving to Yates Center, Kansas where they ran a welding and machine shop business. The family then moved to the Kansas City area for a few years before moving to Maryville, Missouri when Noel and Millie operated the Maryville Missouri Airport for nearly 20 years. The couple returned to Linn County in 1993 and settled in Mound City where he ran a repair shop and farmed.
Noel was an avid aviation enthusiast. As a private pilot instructor he helped many people become pilots. He and Millie enjoyed square dancing while their health allowed. Noel could fix almost anything that had a motor. He enjoyed farm shows and old steam engine shows.
Noel was preceded in death by his wife, Millie, on September 23, 2020.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Jurgens and Marcia Jurgens; a grandson, Billy Munshaw; a sister, Ludell Lewis; and many extended family members and friends.
There will be a funeral service at the Mound City Methodist Church on April, 18 at 1:00. Refreshments and visiting will start at 12:30 at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Pleasanton Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to the Mound City Methodist Church in care of Schneider Funeral Home, PO Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com.