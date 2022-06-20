Neola Ann Stringer
1923-2022
Neola Ann Stringer, 99, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Maryville Living Center.
Neola was born on June 16, 1923 in in Xenia, Missouri to Russell and Mary (Killiam) Nicholson. Neola was a graduate of the Hopkins High School and Gard Business College. She was a homemaker and member of the Wray United Methodist Church and the Xenia BTW Club.
She married Howard L. Stringer on December 31, 1945 in Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2017. She was also preceded by her parents, two brothers, Lewis Nicholson, Herbert Nicholson and one sister, Irma Zapf.
Survivors include her son, Richard Stringer; six grandchildren, Christina Ziph, Ann Estes, Richard A. Stringer, Amy Coulter, Dustin Stringer and Rebecca Lawrence; 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Hopkins Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.