Nancy Owens
1961-2021
Nancy Owens, 59, of Maryville, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Nancy was born on June 8, 1961 in Fillmore, Missouri to Clyde and Gracie (George) Hixson. She was a 1979 graduate of the Fillmore C-1 High School.
She worked in the health care field as a level 1 med aide she also operated the Nana Care Day Care until 2005. She was a member of The Bridge where she was actively involved as a Sunday School Teacher.
She married Loyd M. Owens on September 17, 1983 in Fillmore, Missouri.He preceded her in death on March 16, 2007. She was also preceded by her parents, daughter, Anna Owens, brother, Russell Hixson, step-father-in-law, Darl Whygle and her father-in-law, Leonard Owens.
Survivors include her children, Loyd Owens, St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter, Grace Owens, Maryville, Missouri; sister, Jamie Hixson, St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Clyde (Karen) Hixson, II, Emporia, Kansas; three sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Jimmy) Cline, Altus, Arkansas, Leona (D.E.) Stepp, Kingston, Oklahoma and Mary Pike, Skagway, Alaska and numerous cousins.
Because of Nancy’s love for the color of purple, her family requests that anyone attending the service to please wear something purple.
Services 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at The Bridge Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 15 at The Bridge. In lieu of flowers, Nancy’s family suggest that everyone become an organ donor. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.