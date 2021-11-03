Nancy Josephine “Jody” Griffey
1941-2021
Nancy Josephine “Jody” Griffey, 80, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her home.
Nancy was born on January 25, 1941 in Great Bend, Kansas to John T. and Vada F. (Lanterman) Mooney. She attended Hopkins High School. Nancy was a homemaker and attended the First Christian Church of Hopkins.
She married Drexel L. Griffey on July 6, 1960 in Bedford, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2001. She was also preceded by her parents, her three daughters, Lora Rybolt, Kathy Gladman, Joy Hansen and one brother, James Mooney.
Survivors include her two brothers Richard (Sharon) Mooney, Deltaville, Virginia and David (Ireene) Mooney of St. Joseph, Missouri; two sons-in-law, Ed Hansen, Hopkins, Missouri and Mark Rybolt, Bedford, Iowa; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services 2pm Friday, November 5th at the First Christian Church of Hopkins under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
