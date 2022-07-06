Nadyne Joy Parman
1933-2022
Nadyne Joy Parman, 89, formerly of Albany, Missouri, passed away in West Lafayette, Indiana on June 29, 2022. Nadyne was born on March 16, 1933 in Albany. She was the daughter of the later Oliver and Stella Crockett. In July 1953 Nadyne married Donald Parman, her high school sweetheart. In 1966 she moved to West Lafayette, Indiana when her husband joined the History Department at Purdue.
A service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of West Lafayette on July 5, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations should be given to the Dr. Donald L. and Nadyne J. Parman Indiana Challenge Match Scholarship at the Purdue Foundation, 4023 West Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Deceased’s Funeral ArrangementsSimplicity Funeral Care 765-742-6840