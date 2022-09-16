Mozetta Margaret Baxter
Mozetta Margaret Baxter was born April 7, 1943. and left her earthly home on September 15, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was married December 8, 1963, to Paul D. Baxter, the love of her life, for 58 ½ years. Mozetta and Paul have resided on the family farm East of Arkoe for more than 50 years.
Mozetta leaves her husband Paul, who was her whole world, her two daughters: Eleesa (Tim Wilmes) of Maryville and Raeleena Sheeler of Arkoe.
Mozetta was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mildred Wendle. She was the eldest of three siblings: Dale L Wendle of Maryville, and Melba R Watkins of Maryville.
Grandchildren included: Brandon Wilmes. Sierra Smith, Tyler, Brooklynn and Matthew Sheeler, great grandchildren Katie Wilmes and Emily Henry.
Mozetta was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the National Gardening Club. She devoted her life to God, her family and friends. Mozetta belonged to the Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville and volunteered to help with funeral meals held at the church and anything else she could.
She attended Arkoe and Rose Hill grade schools through the eighth grade and graduated Maryville High School in 1961. She then attended Air Age Institute in Kansas City, Missouri and went to work for North Central Airlines in Chicago.
During her married life she made a home wherever the family moved and happily worked alongside her husband Paul, farming on the family homestead and in the trucking business. Mozetta also got her CDL to help drive over the road with her husband.
Mozetta touched many lives and never knew a stranger. She always greeted those she loved with a warm smile and big hug. She will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 19, 2022, from 10 – 11 am at Laura Street Baptist church with the funeral services to immediately follow.
The burial will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.
Bram Funeral Home will oversee the arrangements.