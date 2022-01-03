Morris “Pat” Kindle, III
1947-2021
Morris “Pat” Kindle, III, age 74, of Macon, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
Pat was born on March 5, 1947 in Macon, the son of Morris and Evelyn “Eddie” (VanTrump) Kindle, Jr. He was united in marriage to Geneva Kay Mounts on December 23, 1967 in Maryville, Missouri. Pat worked for Standard Oil, Farmer Co-ops, and retired from Farmland Industries after 34 years. He was a self-taught woodworker, an eBay seller and antique business owner. Pat was a member of the Macon County Historical Society, and was an Eagle Scout, BSA 1964, voted outstanding young man of America in 1975.
Pat is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay Kindle, of the home; one sister, Ellen Gehringer of Macon; one brother, Mike Kindle and his wife Linda of Kearney, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, special family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, with Rev. Carl Knapp officiating. Inurnment will be in the West Oakwood Cemetery in Bevier, Missouri. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, until the time of the service, at the funeral home. Family suggests memorials to the Macon County Historical Society or the Nodaway County Historical Society.