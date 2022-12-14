Mimi Buyas
1950-2022
Mimi Buyas, 72, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home.
Mimi was born on September 8, 1950 in Sheridan, Missouri to Wilbur and Neva (Garten) Parker. She was a graduate of Hopkins High School and worked for Nodaway Nursing Home as a certified nurse aide and attended Compass Church.
She married Gary A. “Tony” Buyas on May 4, 1973 in Maryville. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2020. She was also preceded by her parents, two sons, Scott Buyas and Shad Nicks, and her sister, Pat Nicholson.
Survivors include her sons, Shay Buyas and Shane (Shannon) Nicks; two sisters, Peg Evans and Deana Bosley; two brothers, Dan Thompson and Bob Parker; eight grandchildren, Triston, Peyton, Brandon, Ryan, Allison Nicks, Mackenzie Buyas and Miranda and Connor Muhs and numerous nieces and nephews. Mimi’s grandkids were the light of her life. She was passionate about her family, friends, her dogs, reading, Kansas City Chiefs and sitting on the front porch enjoying the weather and waving at those passing by.
Mrs. Buyas has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 11am Saturday, December 17, 2022at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 16at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Ark of Freedom, 921 E. Third St., Maryville, MO.