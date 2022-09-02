Mildred Murphy
1934-2022
Mildred Murphy, 87, of Barnard, Missouri entered heaven on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Mildred was born on September 26, 1934 to William and Anna (Grimsley) Long in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Mildred or “Mickey” as those close to her, worked as a manager of a road house bar, nurse’s aide and housekeeping. Her love however was her husband, Michael “Mick” and her children.
She leaves behind six children on Earth; Bob (Sandra) of Barnard, Donnie (Connie) of Barnard, Robin (Joe) Burns of Maryville, Mike (Laurie) of Albany, Rod of Springfield and Cody of Barnard as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous friends.
Two children join her and dad in heaven Carolyn Faye and Sharon Ann.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Price Funeral Home. Mrs. Murphy will be cremated following the visitation. A private family graveside will be held at a later date at the Barnard Masonic Cemetery. Memorials gifts can be made to any local charity in Mildreds name.