Michelle Renee Christensen
1967-2021
Michelle Renee Christensen, 54, of Lee’s Summit Missouri, died on October 20, 2021 surrounded by her family in St. Robert, Missouri. She was born May 16, 1967 in Maryville, Missouri to Edward Christensen Jr. and Sondra Kay (Gatrel). She was raised in Savannah, Missouri where she graduated in the Class of 1985. Michelle married Robert Nold, gave birth to her treasured son Steven, and went on to serve in the US Air Force for seven years as an Arabic Linguist. After being honorably discharged she attended CMSU in Warrensburg, Missouri where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Dietetics. She then continued her education and earned a teaching certificate in Special Education to work with special needs children, which was her passion. Michelle was devoted to her students and loved her time working with them. She had a wonderful way of connecting to the kids and was a great encourager of their progress. One of her favorite pastimes was taking nature photos and she leaves behind many beautiful framed photographs.
Michelle is survived by her son, Steven, both parents, and four sisters: Barbara Briner (Randy) of Richland, Missouri, Tracey Christensen of St. Robert, Missouri, Kelly Owens of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Lisa Christensen of St. Robert, Missouri. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Cremation is entrusted to Null and Sons Funeral Home in Rolla, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at Unity Village Chapel in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on October 30, 2021 with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adopt A Classroom Organization, for the Sherwood Autism Center, Kansas City, Missouri.