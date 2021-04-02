Michele J. Auten
1947-2021
Michele J. Auten died peacefully in her home in West Des Moines, Iowa on March 26, 2021 at the age of 73.
Her Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday, April 9th at 1pm at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines, Iowa. Please check their website for Covid 19 protocols for the service. It will also be live streamed at: https://hopeonline.tv/special events for those who would like to participate in viewing her service.
Michele had a deep and abiding faith with her Lord and Savior and is finally home. She loved her very large family and never knew a stranger. She was smart, resilient, funny, a devoted friend and kind.
She worked in restaurants she owned and later worked at United Electric Cooperative. She retired as the Director of United Services, Inc. She implemented DIRECTV for rural customers and built a department to support those efforts. When DIRECTV first came out, she traveled the country advocating for rural customers and continued implementing vital services for those communities.
She is survived by her daughters Char Bush (Greg) of West Des Moines, Iowa, Jeannie Weissenborn (Paul) of Kansas City, Missouri, Elaine Simpson (Chuck) of Basehor, Kansas, Christine Allenbrand (Richard) of Kansas City, Missouri and Lisa Jensen (Eric) of Paola, Kansas. Also her siblings, Marlene White (Allan) of Kansas City, Kansas, Mike Gorzik (Helen) of Robstown, Texas and Melanie Dearing (Steve) of Archie, Missouri. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, four great grandchildren (with a 5th on the way in June) and seven nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved deeply and cherished. Family and friends were everything to her.
For those interested, flowers can be sent to Lutheran Church of Hope for her Celebration of Life service. Memorial contributions can also be made in her name to: Lutheran Church of Hope, Attn: Michele Auten Memorial Contribution, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at DignityMemorial.com